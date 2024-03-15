A Greek police officer with 225 pounds of marijuana in his patrol car is arrested after a chase
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a police officer on patrol duty in northwestern Greece has been arrested on drugs charges for allegedly using his service car to smuggle 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of marijuana. The suspect was detained in the port town of Igoumenitsa following a road chase, together with an Albanian man found to be riding in the unmarked police vehicle. A police statement says the detained officer ignored his colleagues’ orders to stop for a search Friday and sped away, only coming to a halt after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into parked cars.