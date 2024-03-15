America is getting green and giddy for its largest St. Patrick’s Day parades

NEW YORK (AP) — America’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades are being held Saturday. While the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is March 17, it’s celebrated early when it lands on a Sunday. Enormous crowds are expected in Savannah, Georgia. A humble St. Patrick’s parade held in 1824 has grown to become the South’s largest. In New York City, 2 million people regularly turn out for the main parade in Manhattan. In Chicago, plumbers will once again turn the Chicago River green. They use a powder that organizers say is not harmful to the environment.

