California man sentenced to life for ‘boogaloo movement’ killing of federal security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the shooting death of a federal security guard and wounding of another. Robert Allen Justus was convicted last year of murder and attempted murder for driving a van while his accomplice opened fire at a federal guard station in Oakland in May 2020. Justus turned himself in after his accomplice, Steven Carrillo, was arrested in another shooting death. Prosecutors say both men had ties to the loosely organized, anti-government “boogaloo” movement. Justus said Carrillo threatened and coerced him into participating. He apologized in court. The judge said she did not believe him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.