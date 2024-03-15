Honda and Nissan agree to work together on developing electric vehicles and intelligence technology
By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Honda have agreed to work together on developing electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology to pool resources in a sector where Japanese automakers have fallen behind. The chief executives appeared together Friday in a news conference in Tokyo to announce that Japan’s second and third biggest automakers would look into possibilities, scope and areas that show potential for collaboration in electrification and the use of intelligence cars. Their agreement is non-binding, but discussions will begin. The world’s automakers are moving toward what promises to be a growth business centered on electric vehicles, as concerns grow about emissions and climate change.