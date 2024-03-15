Independent commission investigating mass shooting that killed 18 in Maine issues interim report

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission investigating Maine’s worst mass shooting has issued an interim report. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review both the events leading up to the Oct. 25 shooting and the response to the tragedy. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people in a bowling alley and a bar. Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot after a two-day search.

