Japan lawyers’ group urges Tokyo to halt park development, calling its impact review unscientific

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese bar association has issued a statement urging Tokyo’s metropolitan government to consider suspending a disputed redevelopment of the city’s beloved park area, saying that its environmental assessment by developers lacked objective and scientific grounds. The Tokyo metropolitan government approved the Jingu Gaien redevelopment project in February, 2023 based on the environmental evaluation report submitted by the developers — real estate company Mitsui Fudosan, Meiji Jingu shrine, Itochu Corp. and the ministry-affiliate Japan Sports Council — allowing them to start the construction.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.