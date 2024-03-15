Judge mulls third contempt case against Arizona for failing to improve prison health care

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge presiding over a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons is considering whether to launch a third contempt-of-court proceeding against the state for failing to improve prisoner care. Judge Roslyn Silver says Arizona’s system for providing medical and mental health care for the nearly 25,000 people in its state-run prisons remains “fundamentally lacking” and prisoners are at risk. Experts told Silver said that the private provider hired by the state doesn’t have enough workers and needs to increase salaries for new and existing employees.

