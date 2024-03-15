Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee in the first of three trials stemming from allegations that he gunned down three Muslim men over the course of several days in 2022. The weeklong trial of Muhammad Syed focused on the first killing on July 26, 2022. Prosecutors said spent casings and fragments of bullets found at the scene were fired from a rifle Syed had purchased less than two weeks earlier. They also pointed to cellphone data that put him at the location of the killing. Defense attorneys said there was no evidence Syed was the one who pulled the trigger. Jurors were scheduled to begin deliberations Monday.

