Prison inmates who failed a drug test are given the option to drink urine or get tased, lawsuit says

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — Seven inmates at an eastern Kentucky prison have filed a federal lawsuit saying they were forced to either drink their own urine or be tased after failing a drug test. WDRB-TV reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday says four officers at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex told the inmates who failed drug tests that they could throw away their urine sample if they chose either option. However, the suit also claims the inmates were “forced” to do one or the other. Attorneys representing the inmates did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Kentucky Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb declined to comment on the lawsuit but told WDRB that the allegations were investigated and led to disciplinary actions.

