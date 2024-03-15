Teen gets 40 years in prison for Denver house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teens charged with starting a house fire in Denver that killed five members of a Senegalese family has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. The Denver Post reports 19-year-old Gavin Seymour on Friday received the maximum term he faced after pleading guilty in January to one count of second-degree murder. Investigators learned the fire was set out of revenge for a stolen cellphone that was mistakenly traced to the home. The case against a second teen is pending, while the third teen received 10 years in custody for his role in the fire that killed three adults and two children.

