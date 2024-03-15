Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get stranded in bus during snowstorm

DENVER (AP) — A weekly ski trip for about 50 women from the Denver area turned into an overnight ordeal when their bus got stuck in a snowstorm behind jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on their way back from Vail. One woman called it a test of perseverance and patience, but she says they got to know one another better, helped a couple of women with medical issues and made it home safely after 22 hours. Brenda Djorup says they did run out of food and water for a time and were limited in their use of the bathroom, but the women looked after each other.

By AMY BETH HANSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

