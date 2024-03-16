Biden says at DC roast that of 2 presidential candidates, 1 was mentally unfit. ‘The other’s me’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner this weekend, the first time during his presidency. It came as the 2024 election looms, and the night was jam-packed with politicians and other leaders. In one of several digs at his GOP rival, Donald Trump, Biden quipped that of the 2 presidential candidates, 1 was mentally unfit, while “The other’s me.” The annual event is now in its 139th year. It traces its history to 1885 — that was the year President Grover Cleveland refused to attend. Every president since has come to at least one Gridiron. The dinner has a reputation as a night of bipartisan mirth. No photos or video were allowed.

