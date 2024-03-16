Long recovery ahead for some in path of deadly tornados in central U.S.

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — A day and a half after deadly tornadoes ripped through part of the central U.S., residents are cleaning up, assessing damage and helping their neighbors. It will be a long recovery for some. Thursday night’s storms claimed three lives in the Indian Lake area of Ohio’s Logan County, one of the hardest-hit regions, and about 40 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged in one Indiana community. Samantha Snipes says in Lakeview, Ohio, that her dad’s garage was leveled and the back of his house is gone, but everyone is safe on his street. She says neighbors have been helping neighbors.

