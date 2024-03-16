Mega Millions jackpot soars to $875 million. Powerball reaches $600 million
By FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Want to cash in on some of that St. Patrick’s Day luck? You may want to buy a lottery ticket. The Mega Millions jackpot is already estimated at $875 million for Tuesday night’s drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night. And Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is a whopping $600 million. Just keep in mind that the odds of winning any lottery jackpot are very slim. Mega Millions players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. And it’s not much easier to win a Powerball jackpot with the odds near 1 in 292.2 million. But the excitement remains.