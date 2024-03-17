Authorities says a suspect has been detained in New Mexico state police officer’s killing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police say a suspect in the shooting death of one of its officers has been captured after a confrontation with law enforcement in the Albuquerque area. The agency announced Sunday that Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office captured 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, in a pursuit involving gunfire. Friday’s fatal shooting of State Police Officer Justin Hare along I-40 west of Tucumcari set off a search that eventually focused Smith, who was linked to a car that belonged to a woman killed in his home state.

