Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced. A Los Angeles court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children, and had no legal disputes in the divorce. Grande’s petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020, announced their engagement that December, and were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home near Santa Barbara, California in May of 2021.

