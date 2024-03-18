At least 100 villagers are kidnapped in the latest mass abduction in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Armed gangs attacked two villages in Nigeria’s northwest over the weekend and seized at least 100 people from their homes. That’s according to residents and a state official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The attacks occurred in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, where nearly 300 schoolchildren were abducted less than two weeks ago. Such abductions are blamed on bandit groups known for mass killings and kidnappings in Nigeria’s northwestern and central regions. Residents are concerned about the absence of security forces in remote villages across the region where arrests are rare.

