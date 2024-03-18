Biden and Netanyahu hold first call in more than a month as tension grows over food crisis, war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. The Monday call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics. Biden hasn’t endorsed Schumer’s call for election but said he thought he gave a “good speech” that reflected the concerns of many Americans.

By AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

