Blinken to underline ‘ironclad’ support for Philippines as it clashes with China in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will underscore Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to its alliance with the Philippines on Tuesday as he meets with top officials in Manila. His visit come as clashes between Chinese and Filipino forces in the disputed South China Sea are turning more hostile. Next month, President Joe Biden will host Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a White House summit amid growing concerns over increasingly aggressive Chinese actions in the South China Sea and North Korea’s nuclear program.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.