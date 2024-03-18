Blinken to underline ‘ironclad’ support for Philippines as it clashes with China in disputed sea
BY JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will underscore Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to its alliance with the Philippines on Tuesday as he meets with top officials in Manila. His visit come as clashes between Chinese and Filipino forces in the disputed South China Sea are turning more hostile. Next month, President Joe Biden will host Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a White House summit amid growing concerns over increasingly aggressive Chinese actions in the South China Sea and North Korea’s nuclear program.