Cleanup continues in Ohio following tornados, severe weather that killed 3

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the three people killed when tornados roared through Ohio last week all died from storm-related injuries. Seventy-year-old Darla Williams and 81-year-old Marilyn Snapp both were fatally injured in a mobile home park in Lakeview, while the third victim, 69-year-old Neal Longfellow, lived in nearby Orchard Island. The two Ohio communities were among the areas hardest hit by the storms that also spread destruction across parts of Kentucky, Indiana, and Arkansas, injuring dozens. Crews were still working Monday to clear away downed trees and debris from damaged or destroyed homes. Some areas were still without electrical service.

