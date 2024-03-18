Dartmouth refuses to work with basketball players’ union, potentially sending case to federal court

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth says it will not enter into collective bargaining with the union its men’s basketball players voted to join earlier this month. The school made the announcement Monday in a move that could send the case to federal court. The school was adamant that it believes “athletes in the Ivy League are not employees” in a statement that declared its refusal to bargain a labor deal with the athletes. A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled last month that Dartmouth basketball players were employees, clearing the way for them to vote to join the union.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.