Dartmouth refuses to work with basketball players’ union, potentially sending case to federal court
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth says it will not enter into collective bargaining with the union its men’s basketball players voted to join earlier this month. The school made the announcement Monday in a move that could send the case to federal court. The school was adamant that it believes “athletes in the Ivy League are not employees” in a statement that declared its refusal to bargain a labor deal with the athletes. A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled last month that Dartmouth basketball players were employees, clearing the way for them to vote to join the union.