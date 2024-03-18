House Republicans demand answers on ‘gag order’ for union of immigration judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are demanding to know what led to a Justice Department order that a union of immigration judges get supervisor approval before speaking about the heavily backlogged courts. Rep. Jim Jordan, Judiciary Committee chair, and Rep. Tom McClintock, who leads an immigration subcommittee, seek records related to “a reported gag order that forbids immigration judges from speaking with Congress or the news media.” The Associated Press reported this month that the chief immigration judge told leaders of the National Association of Immigration Judges they need approval for public speaking and writing engagements.

