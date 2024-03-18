New Hampshire charges 1st person in state with murder in the death of a fetus

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has appeared in court on charges that he killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child by means of multiple blunt force injuries, the first time the state has charged someone with murder in the death of a fetus. Twenty-eight-year-year-old William Kelly appeared in Ossipee. He did not address the judge. His lawyer says she plans to file paperwork that Kelly was waiving his arraignment and pleading not guilty. Kelly is accused of second-degree murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Christine Falzone and her unborn child. A medical examiner determined that Falzone was about 35 to 37 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.