Trabzonspor fans invade pitch, attack Fenerbahce players in Turkey. Police have detained 12 people

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor’s fans invaded the pitch following a home loss against Fenerbahce, touching off violent scuffles between the fans and visiting players. Police have detained 12 people. The Trabzonspor fans charged onto the pitch as Fenerbahce players celebrated their 3-2 win following the final whistle of the Turkish Superlig game in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon late Sunday. Some Fenerbahce players hit back at fans who kicked or punched them, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Security staff later helped Fenerbahce players into the locker rooms. The incident came just months after the president of top-flight club Ankaragucu was arrested for punching a referee following a match, prompting the Turkish Football Federation to briefly suspend league games.

