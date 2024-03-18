Tuesday’s primaries include a key Senate race in Ohio and clues for the Biden-Trump rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Five states will hold presidential primaries as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to lock up support around the country after becoming their parties’ presumptive nominees. Democrat Biden and Republican Trump each earned enough delegates during elections last week to clinch their spots at the top of the ticket, setting them up for a rematch from 2020. Neither man faces any major challengers Tuesday. Trump is expected to easily win GOP primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Biden is expected to do the same in all those states except Florida — where Democrats canceled their primary and opted to award all 224 of their delegates to Biden.

