Algeria targets television stations for Ramadan advertising blitz and immoral programming

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian officials are chiding television stations over the content choices they’ve made since the start of Ramadan. The North African nation’s communications minister this week summoned television station directors to question them about their advertising and certain subject matter broadcasted. His criticisms were the latest to face Algerian television stations, which have recently shied away from airing views critical of the state and historically relied on it for advertising revenue. Communications Minister Mohamed Lagab attacked stations for allocating too much time to advertising products during Ramadan and for broadcasting material that runs counter to the spirit of the Muslim holy month.

