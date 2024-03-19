Arizona lawmaker resigns after report of sexual misconduct allegation in college

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker has resigned after a newspaper reported that he was accused of sexual misconduct when he was a college student in 2015. State Rep. Jevin Hodge denied the allegations published Monday in the Arizona Republic story and initially vowed to continue serving as a member of the Arizona House. But in his resignation statement Tuesday, Hodge said he takes responsibility for his actions. The 30-year-old Democrat joined the Arizona Legislature in January. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in District 8 that includes Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

