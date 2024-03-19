Arizona lawmaker says she plans to have an abortion after learning her pregnancy isn’t viable
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker has announced that she plans to have an abortion after learning that her pregnancy is not viable. The Arizona Republic reports that fellow Democrats surrounded State Sen. Eva Burch as she made the announcement on the Senate floor Monday. Burch said that she learned a few weeks ago that “against all odds” she was pregnant, but it has been determined that it isn’t viable and she has made an appointment to terminate the pregnancy. Burch says she doesn’t think people have to “justify their abortions,” but she’s talking about her decision because she wants lawmakers to have meaningful conversations about how their work impacts real people.