Armenia’s prime minister says quick border demarcation needed to avoid new conflict with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister says the Caucasus nation needs to quickly delimit the border with neighboring Azerbaijan to avoid a new round of hostilities. Speaking to residents of the Tavush region on border with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned that Armenia’s refusal to delineate the border “would mean that a war could erupt by the end of the week.” Last year, Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign to reclaim the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatists’ rule there. Pashinyan noted that the border demarcation should be based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan based on Soviet maps from 1991 when they both were part of the Soviet Union.

