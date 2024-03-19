Australia gets its most senior Chinese leadership visit since 2017 as relations thaw further

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia has received its most senior Chinese leadership visit in nearly seven years with stability a key theme of the discussions between the countries’ foreign ministers. China’s Wang Yi met with his counterpart Penny Wong on Wednesday on his tour of Australia and New Zealand. The meeting comes as relations continue to thaw after a tumultuous period under Australia’s former government in which trade measures were imposed on a raft of Australian products and security tensions were escalating around the region. Wong said a stable relationship “needs ongoing work,” and Wang said the two countries could learn from their past experiences.

