Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down at the end of June

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten says he will step down from his namesake brand at the end of June. Van Noten said in a statement Tuesday that the 2025 men’s Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women’s collection will be designed by his studio. Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said. “I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.

