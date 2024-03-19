Biden casts the election as prom night for the voters who ‘brung me to the dance’

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden talks to his supporters, he can make the presidential election sound like a high school prom. Even as he owns up to having two left feet, he likes to tell various groups of voters that they’re the ones who “brought me to the dance.” Black Americans, unions, donors, environmentalists, Jewish Americans and teachers have all heard that refrain from him. Biden’s grateful shout-outs to a wide array of dance-floor besties are meant to make different blocs of voters feel important to the cause. But they also speak to the conflicting coalitions that the president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump need to assemble to win in November.

