Brother of Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee killed by family member, sheriff says

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the brother of Michigan congressman has been fatally shot at his home north of Flint. Tim Kildee was the 57-year-old brother of Dan Kildee, a congressman representing the Flint area. Sheriff Chris Swanson said Tim Kildee was shot and killed early Tuesday at his home in Vienna Township after a confrontation with his 27-year-old son. The sheriff said the son is the chief suspect in the death. Swanson says the son was under police watch at a hospital after suffering serious injuries in a subsequent vehicle crash. A prosecutor, David Leyton, says potential charges are being reviewed.

