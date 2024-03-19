Caitlin Clark behind increased betting interest in women’s college basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s audacious logo 3-pointers and record-breaking accomplishments have driven sports fans who previously wouldn’t walk across the street to watch women’s basketball to set their DVRs for Iowa games. Bettors have taken an interest. They are using some of their discretionary money on Clark and the Hawkeyes. Iowa is the top seed in the Albany Regional 2 of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa plays Holy Cross or UT Martin in the first round Saturday. Caesars Sportsbook reported the number of bets on women’s college basketball games this season compared to a year ago was 190% higher with 153% more money wagered.

