Dominican Republic is urged to stop deporting people to Haiti as people flee surge in gang violence

DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Human rights activists are calling on the Dominican Republic’s government for a temporary reprieve in deportations as neighboring Haiti’s crisis spirals and people attempt to flee over the closed border from a surge in deadly gang violence. Small trucks with customized cages are ferrying dozens of Haitians every day from a detention center to the border on the island of Hispaniola as the gang attacks paralyze parts of Haiti’s capital. The United Nations is among those calling for a halt to deportations, noting that Haiti is extremely unsafe. Activists allege rough treatment by Dominican authorities. The foreign minister says deportations are part of national security policy.

