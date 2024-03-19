Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died at age 52

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died. He was 52. A spokesperson for the NHL Players’ Association said Simon died on Monday night in his hometown of Wawa, Ontario. A cause of death was not immediately available. Simon played 857 regular-season and playoff games over 15 NHL seasons from 1993-2008. Over his career, he fought more than 100 times and racked up 1,824 penalty minutes to rank 67th in league history. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and was part of runs to the final with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004. Simon played five seasons in the KHL from 2008-13 before retiring.

