Haiti transitional presidential council takes shape as gang violence engulfs the Caribbean nation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders say all groups and political parties except one have submitted nominees for a transitional presidential council charged with selecting an interim prime minister for Haiti. The Carribbean country remains engulfed in gang violence. The original nine-member council was whittled down to eight members after the Pitit Desalin party led by former senator and presidential candidate Jean-Charles Moïse declined a seat. The Dec. 21 group allied with Prime Minister Ariel Henry was one of the last holdouts. It submitted a name on Monday. Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said that regional trade bloc Caricom has met almost daily to help create the council.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.