How will a new national security law affect different walks of life in Hong Kong?

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has passed a new national security law that could redefine the liberties of its citizens, and its role on the world stage. Four years ago, Beijing imposed a sweeping security law triggered by the massive anti-government protests in 2019. Still, Hong Kong is constitutionally required to make its own national security law. The new law is more broad, and financial and media professionals fear their daily work could be criminalized. Foreign business leaders worry that investors could direct their capital elsewhere. Activists will face harsh penalties if they break the broadly worded new law.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.