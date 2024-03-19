Jon Rahm to serve up Spanish flavor at Masters Club dinner for champions

Jon Rahm is serving up quite the Spanish menu for the Masters Club dinner for champions. More specifically, he’s giving the most exclusive dinner in golf a taste of the Basque region of Spain where he grew up. The menu is in Spanish with subtitles. The cocktail reception includes gernika peppers and anchovy skewers. Appetizers have a spicy chorizo, creamy chicken fritters and his grandmother’s lentil stew. For the main course, the choice is ribeye and a white fish popular in his region. And yes, there’s a desert. Rahm is the fourth Spanish player to win the Masters.

