Millennial Money: Navigating the SSI ‘marriage penalty’

For people who rely on Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, getting married can result in reduced monthly benefits and a lower amount allowed for savings. Individual SSI recipients can own up to $2,000 in resources, while couples can have a combined $3,000. Though these limits can dissuade some couples from marrying, exemptions for assets such as primary residences and wedding rings can help bypass these kinds of restrictions. Social Security programs such as Plan to Achieve Self-Support and Achieving a Better Life Experience also offer flexible savings avenues.

