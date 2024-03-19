New York moves to update its fracking ban to include liquid carbon-dioxide as well as water

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The state of New York is moving to update its fracking ban. Hydraulic fracturing usually involves injecting huge amounts of water deep underground to break layers of rock and release natural gas. A Texas company wants to use liquified carbon dioxide instead. Southern Tier Solutions says using carbon captured from power plants is a cleaner way of extracting fossil fuels. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says New York doesn’t have much of an appetite for fracking of any kind. The expanded ban passed in the state Assembly and is up for a Senate vote this week.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

