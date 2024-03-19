No explosives found at Seoul stadium in police search following bomb threat against Ohtani

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Police say about 150 officers used sniffer dogs and X-ray detectors to search through the stadium on Wednesday but no suspicious objects have been discovered. Police officers said they’ve acted on a tip that there was a threat targeting Ohtani but didn’t elaborate. Major League Baseball’s opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is scheduled to start later Wednesday at the stadium.

