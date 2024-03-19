Sex trade to slavery: a UN agency says criminals reap $236B a year in profits from forced labor

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency says illegal profits from forced labor globally have risen to the “obscene” amount of $236 billion per year. The International Labor Organization says sexual exploitation is to blame for about three-fourths of the total take from a business that deprives migrants of money they can send home, swipes jobs from legal workers and lets criminals behind it dodge taxes. The tally for 2021, the most recent year covered in the painstaking global study, marked an increase of 37%, or $64 billion, compared with a decade earlier.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.