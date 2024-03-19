Tennessee nurse practitioner known as ‘Rock Doc’ gets 20 years for illegally prescribing opioids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee nurse practitioner who called himself the “Rock Doc” has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally prescribing thousands of doses of opioids including oxycodone and fentanyl in return for money and sex. Jeffrey W. Young Jr., was sentenced Monday in federal court, about a year after he was convicted of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances out of a clinic in Jackson, Tennessee. Young was among 60 people indicted in April 2019 for their roles in illegally prescribing and distributing pills containing opioids and other drugs. Young promoted his practice with the motto “work hard, play harder.”

