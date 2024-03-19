Top former US generals say failures of Biden administration in planning drove chaotic fall of Kabul
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former top military chief Gen. Mark Milley and former head of U.S. Central Command testified before Congress Tuesday on policy failures by the Biden administration to adequately plan for or direct an evacuation in time to avoid the chaotic final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The final two weeks of the U.S. presence was marred by a deadly Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul that took the lives of 13 service members. The two generals testified as part of a long-term investigation by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.