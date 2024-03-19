With unsold grain piled high, a Polish farmer faces an uncertain future as war in Ukraine grinds on

CYWINY WOJSKIE, Poland (AP) — Polish farmer Piotr Korycki says his business has been badly destabilized by Russia’s war against Ukraine and that the European Union is only adding to his problems. He’s among the large number of farmers who have protested across Europe for months, and he’s organizing the latest protest planned for Poland on Wednesday. A massive flow of grain across Poland’s border with Ukraine has driven down prices for food products, while inflation has caused production costs and interest rates on loans to rise. Poland’s prime minister says there are 9 million surplus tons of grain in storage in Poland alone.

