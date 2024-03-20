2 years on, still no answer to why a China Eastern Boeing 737 crashed, killing all 132 people aboard

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese accident investigators have indicated they have not yet determined the cause of a 2022 plane crash that killed all 132 people on board. An update issued Wednesday by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on the eve of the second anniversary of the crash shed little new light on it. The report largely reiterated earlier findings that everything appeared to have been normal with the plane and its crew, and that weather conditions were fine. The domestic China Eastern flight was flying from the city of Kunming to the city of Guangzhou when it went into a nosedive and slammed into a mountainside.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.