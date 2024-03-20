A Greek F-16 crashes during a training mission, sparking a rescue operation for the pilot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight and a rescue operation is underway after the pilot ejected from the aircraft. The incident occurred near the small island of Psathoura, 175 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of Athens, after the single-seat jet fighter took off from an air base in central Greece. Two helicopters, two military planes and a navy frigate were involved in the rescue effort, joined by coast guard vessels in the area, officials said.

