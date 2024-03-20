A Russian border region reels from sustained Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes

A Russian border region being pounded by Ukrainian shelling and drones is expanding its closure of schools and colleges amid a major evacuation plan. Kyiv’s forces are extending their campaign of long-range strikes that aim to put the Kremlin under pressure. Authorities in the Belgorod border region announced Wednesday that some schools will close early ahead of school holidays. Also, universities and colleges will switch to remote learning and clubs and cultural, sports and other educational institutions will stay closed. Ukraine is attacking oil facilities deep inside Russia and seeking to unnerve Russia’s border regions.

