As Texas border arrests law teeters in court, other GOP states also push tougher immigration policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers across the country were already jockeying to inject their states deeper into immigration enforcement when the Supreme Court, if only briefly, let Texas enforce a new law giving police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. Within hours Tuesday, another court blocked it again. The same day, Iowa cast a final vote on a bill similar to the Texas proposal. In New Hampshire, lawmakers are nearing passage of legislation to allow police to bring trespassing charges against people suspected of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada. Meanwhile, it’s yet to been seen whether other Republican-led states will embrace the Texas-style bill, particularly if another court ruling favors Texas.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.